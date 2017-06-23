OnePlus 5 to go on sale in India on June 27 through Amazon

The OnePlus 5 which was unveiled earlier this week was launched in India yesterday. It went on sale in the country through Amazon, however, thanks to the powerful hardware under the hood and competitive pricing, the device is currently out of stock. Well, if you were not able to buy the OnePlus 5 yesterday, you will be able to buy it next week.

The OnePlus 5 will be up for grabs next week on June 27 on Amazon. Both the 6 GB RAM and 8 GB variants of the OnePlus 5 will go on sale. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB storage and in Slate Gray color, whereas, the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB storage and in Midnight Black color.

The 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹32,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹37,999. OnePlus has also scheduled pop-up events in India from where you can buy the OnePlus 5. Today’s event is in New Delhi which will come to an end in a couple of hours, however, the pop-up events are also schedule in Bangalore and Chennai on June 24 i.e., tomorrow, and, in Hyderabad on June 25. You can find more information about these pop-events here.

OnePlus 5 specifications:

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX350 with f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX350 with f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds)

Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds) Colors: Slate Gray (64 GB), Midnight Black (128 GB)

Slate Gray (64 GB), Midnight Black (128 GB) Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

There are also some offers on Amazon like cashback of ₹1500 upon purchase through SBI Debit Card, ₹500 worth of promotion credit for Kindle eBooks, 75 GB of free data from Vodafone and much more. You can find more about these offers here.

So, are you going to buy the OnePlus 5? If yes, which variant?