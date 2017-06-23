Samsung Galaxy S8 Active pops up on GFXBench with Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4 GB RAM

Every year, Samsung unveils its flagship Galaxy smartphones, however, this South Korean manufacturer also follows up with a rugged variant of the flagship which is post-fixed with the word Active. Back in March this year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 and S8+, and now, the company would soon launch the rugged version of the S8 called Galaxy S8 Active. While there’s no word from Samsung yet, the S8 Active has just appeared on GFXBench along with its specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has already made an appearance on Geekbench, and now, it has appeared on GFXBench with the model number SM-G892A. According to the GFXBench listing, the Galaxy S8 Active is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and has 64 GB of internal storage.

The GFXBench listing also reveals 11 MP camera at the back and 7 MP camera on the front, which actually should be 12 MP and 8 MP respectively. All these specifications are inline with the specifications of the regular Galaxy S8, however, the only difference is in the screen. The Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch QHD+ display having 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution, however, the S8 Active is listed with 5.4-inch display with an unusual 2008 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Well, benchmarks often list inaccurate data, however, there are chances that the S8 Active will come with a flat display instead of the curved display found on the Galaxy S8. Besides, the Galaxy S8 already comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, and, that will also be found on the Galaxy S8 Active, however, the S8 Active will also come with military grade protection against drops and falls which is missing from the S8.

Even though we know the specifications of the Galaxy S8 Active, we still don’t know how the S8 Active looks. Having said that, we expect a press render of live image of the Galaxy S8 Active to leak on the Internet soon.

