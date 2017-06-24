BSNL offers special Rs. 786 & Rs. 599 plans for Eid-Ul-Fitr

After Ramazan offers from Vodafone, BSNL is now offering Eid-ul-Fitr related vouchers as the festive month of Ramazan comes to an end. Apart from the new offer, BSNL has Rs 60, Rs 210 and Rs 290 recharges for prepaid customers already.

The telco will be offering special Rs. 786 plan and a Rs. 599 plan to its pre-paid customers. Under the Rs. 786 plan, BSNL will offer both voice calls and 3G data valid for 90 days. The offers will be applicable from June 30.

With the Rs. 599 voucher, users will be offered talk time of 786 minutes which will then be split into 507 minutes and 279 minutes. The latter will be valid for 30 days only. Also, users will be getting 10 on-net local SMS with a validity of 30 days.

“These offers are most competitive combo STVs in current market scenario. These are available across the country to greet our valuable & loyal customers,” said R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board. BSNL recently announced Chaukka-444 3G data plan to keep providing customers high-value 3G data plans as part of the Reliance Jio effect.