How to delete search history from Apple Maps [iPhone Guide]

Like Google Maps, Apple Maps save your recent search history when you search any location. Tapping the search bar displays a list of all your searches, and from there you can get easy access to your recent location. To delete search history from Apple Maps, iOS provides a modest method. Find out how you can remove search history from Apple Maps in this guide.

How to delete search history from Apple Maps

To clear the searches you’ve made on the Apple Maps, this is what you need to do.

On your iPhone’s homescreen, open the Apple Maps app.

app. Tap the Search bar to get the list of all your recent search history.

to get the list of all your recent search history. Pick the one you want to delete, Press and Hold the search history and Swipe from the right side to the left.

the search history and from the right side to the left. Tap the Remove button to clear the location search.

That’s all you have to do.

Unfortunately, Apple Maps doesn’t include remove all option anywhere, you’ve to clear the searches one by one. If you own any Android device, you may need to check out this guide on how to remove location history from Google Maps.

