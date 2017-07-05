After unveiling the ZTE Small Fresh 5 last month, ZTE has now unveiled the ZTE Blade V7 Plus. This is a surprising move by ZTE considering the fact that the company already unveiled the Blade V7 and V7 Lite last year and Blade V8 series earlier this year. With the Blade V7 Plus, ZTE is kind of going back.

The ZTE Blade V7 Plus comes with outdated specs. It’s powered by MediaTek’s MTK6753 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.4 GHz and paired with 2 GB RAM. The phone is made up of aircraft grade aluminium and sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display.

The only improvements that the ZTE Blade V7 Plus comes with as compared to the Blade V7 is the relatively larger 2540 mAh battery and inclusion of fingerprint scanner at the back which ZTE claims can unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds. Apart from that, all the specs that we saw on the Blade V7 are retained on the Blade V7 Plus.

ZTE Blade V7 Plus specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP3

Mali-T720 MP3 Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Dual Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, microUSB, USB OTG

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, microUSB, USB OTG Colors: Platinum Grey, Ion Gold

Platinum Grey, Ion Gold Battery: 2540 mAh

ZTE Blade V7 Plus Price and Availability:

Price: Not yet announced

Not yet announced Availability: Available in Australia and Russia. No word on availability in other markets.

