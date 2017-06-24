ZTE Small Fresh 5 with Android 7.1 goes official, pricing starts at 999 yuan

The Small fresh series of smartphones by ZTE in China is getting a refresh. ZTE has revealed a new successor in the lineup, ZTE Small Fresh 5.

The ZTE Small Fresh 5 is not a full metal body phone but is coated with metal texture paint. It gives you the appearance and feel of metal. The dual camera is situated at the topmost edge and the fingerprint scanner is somewhat lower at the back.

As the name suggests, it is not huge, the screen coming in at 5-inches. It is HD in resolution. The entry level phone is powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC and has a 3 GB version as well as a 4 GB version. More on that in the pricing section. You can definitely call the device ‘Fresh’ as long as it runs Android 7.1 Nougat. For your photography needs, the device is equipped with dual cameras at the back. A 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel duo. The front also has a 5-MP sensor. The phone is juiced up by a 2,500 mAh battery

ZTE Small Fresh 5 Specification

CPU: 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz

3GB RAM / 16GB internal storage or 4GB RAM / 32GB internal storage,

GPU: Adreno 308 GPU

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) based MiFavor UI 4.2

Display: 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Rear Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Secondary 2MP camera

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Dark Night Gray, Elegant Gold, Glacier Blue and Green

Battery: 2500mAh battery

Pricing & Availability

The ZTE Small Fresh will be sold starting July 5 in 4 color options from Dark Night Gray, Elegant Gold, Glacier Blue, and Green. The device has 2 variants. The 3 GB/16 GB variant costs 999 yuan (US$ 146 / Rs. 9430 approx.). The 4 GB/32 GB variant costs 1399 yuan (US$ 204 / Rs. 13210 approx.).

