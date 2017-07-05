HTC Ocean Life rumored to come with Edge Sense technology and Snapdragon 660 SoC

HTC unveiled the U11 back in May this year with Edge Sense technology which allowed the users to squeeze the phone to perform different actions. Well, according to recent rumors, HTC is now working on another smartphone which will come with this same technology, and, this smartphone is codenamed HTC Ocean Life.

This information comes from leakster LlabTooFeR through his Twitter handle who has been accurate with his leaks regarding the HTC phones in the past. According to LlabTooFeR, the HTC Ocean Life will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Device will also be featured by

Sense 9.0

Edge Sense

HTC USonic — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) July 4, 2017

The Ocean Life will come with Edge Sense and USonic technology which we have already seen on the U11. Like we already said, with Edge Sense, you can squeeze the phone to trigger different actions through different gestures. You can squeeze it to open the camera app or to summon Google Assistant. Speaking of USonic, this technology personalizes the sound output for every person. However, inclusion of USonic also means that the Ocean Life will come without 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Other specs include 5.2-inch Full-HD display, 16 MP camera at the back and front, Sense 9.0, Bluetooth 5.0 and 2600 mAh battery. LlabTooFeR didn’t reveal any details regarding the RAM and internal storage, however, we assume the Ocean Life will come with 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage. Also, the 2600 mAh battery also seems a little small going by today’s standards, but, let us remind you that these are leaked specs and nothing has been confirmed by HTC.

That said, we expect to know more about the HTC Ocean Life in the coming weeks. We will probably also get to see how it looks through leaked images and renders.