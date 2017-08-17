We have said this quite a lot of times this year, and today, we are saying this again, that 2017 is going to be all about dual camera smartphones. Many manufacturers have launched their smartphones with dual rear camera setup until now. One of them is Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS, who launched the ZenFone 3 Zoom earlier this year with dual rear cameras. Well, the company has now launched the same smartphone in India as ASUS ZenFone Zoom S.

The ASUS ZenFone Zoom S has been launched in India by the company to celebrate World Photography Day. It flaunts a full-metal uni-body design and is 7.9 mm thin with a weight of 170 grams. The back of the ZenFone Zoom S boasts a sand-blasted finish which makes it look more premium.

The ASUS ZenFone Zoom S is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. It features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display having Full-HD resolution with a protection of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5.

The highlight of the ASUS ZenFone Zoom S is its dual camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a combination of two 12 MP sensors. The primary one being the SuperPixel camera having 81.8-degree field-of-view which the company says takes great photos in low-light, whereas, the secondary 12 MP camera offers 2.3x Optical Zoom so that you can take photos of distant objects without much loss in details. There’s a 12x Digital Zoom if you want to go further.

Users can also take the images in RAW format which is useful for those who do a lot of post-processing on the images. However, the ZenFone Zoom S currently runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and, the company has said that support for RAW format will come along with Android 7.0 Nougat update.

Another highlight of the ASUS ZenFone Zoom S is its battery. This phone ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which ASUS claims can provide up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Also, with a such huge battery under the hood, you can use the ZenFone Zoom S to charge other phones as well, which we think is quite a handy feature.

“On the onset of World Photography Day, ASUS India wishes to rejuvenate the passion and commitment of photography enthusiast by launching ZenFone Zoom S. We at ASUS have maintained a resolute and enduring commitment to championing mobile photography and ZenFone 3 – ‘Built for Photography’ launched in 2016 is testimony of the same fact. Today, we reinstate our commitment to help consumers catch the beauty of every moment with the ZenFone Zoom S. An incredible device that combines a dual-lens camera system with an unbeatable battery – ZenFone Zoom S will set new bar for mobile photography.” said Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia & Country Head, System Business Group – ASUS India.

ASUS ZenFone Zoom S specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow (upgradeable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow (upgradeable to Android 7.0 Nougat) Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 500 nits brightness

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 500 nits brightness Primary Rear Camera: 12 MP SuperPixel Sony IMX362 with f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, 81.8-degree field-of-view, 1.4um pixel size, Manual Mode, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, RAW support, 4K video recording and dual-LED flash

12 MP SuperPixel Sony IMX362 with f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, 81.8-degree field-of-view, 1.4um pixel size, Manual Mode, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, RAW support, 4K video recording and dual-LED flash Secondary Rear Camera: 12 MP with 2.3x optical zoom, 12x digital zoom, f/2.6 aperture

12 MP with 2.3x optical zoom, 12x digital zoom, f/2.6 aperture Front Camera: 13 MP PixelMaster 3.0 with f/2.0 aperture, five-element Largan lens and screen flash

13 MP PixelMaster 3.0 with f/2.0 aperture, five-element Largan lens and screen flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Navy Blue, Glacier Silver

Navy Blue, Glacier Silver Battery: 5000 mAh with support for Reverse Charging

ASUS ZenFone Zoom S Price and Availability: