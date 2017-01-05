Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom with 12 MP dual rear camera setup announced

Adding yet another smartphone to the Zenfone 3 series, Asus has now launched the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom with dual rear camera setup.

Asus has announced the launch of the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom, which is the company’s latest smartphone in the Zenfone 3 series with a dual rear camera setup and fingerprint scanner on the back. The device has a 5.5 inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2 GHz quad core Snapdragon 410 processor and is available in 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants with 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom has an dual rear camera setup with 12 MP sensors with PDAF, Laser AF, f/1.7 aperture, Sony IMX362 sensor with 1.4μm pixel size, three-axis EIS and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 13 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 5000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is available in Glacier Silver, Sapphire Black and Rose Gold colour options.

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.0 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

4 GB RAM

128 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

12 MP secondary camera

13 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

5000 mAh battery