Asus Zenfone AR with Tango AR and Daydream VR support unveiled

A year after Lenovo launched the first Tango AR smartphone, Asus has now quickly jumped in to become the second with the Asus Zenfone AR.

Asus has announced the launch of the Asus Zenfone AR, which is the first smartphone in the world that is compatible with both Tango AR platform and Google’s Daydream VR platform. The device has a 5.7 inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The Asus Zenfone AR combines camera, gyroscope, and accelerometer to estimate six degree of freedom motion tracking, providing you the ability to track 3D motion of a device while simultaneously creating a map of the environment.

The Asus Zenfone AR is powered by the quad core Snapdragon 821 processor clocked at 2.3 GHz and is available in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants with 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage. The handset has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button and USB Type-C support.

The Asus Zenfone AR has a 23 MP rear facing camera with Sony IMX318 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 6P Largan lens, 4-axis OIS, 3-axis EIS, Laser AF and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 3300 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is expected to rollout in Q2 2017.

