Well well. It’s here. The most awaited Nokia smartphone of the year – the Nokia 8 – has finally been unveiled at a press event held in London, UK. We have been hearing about the Nokia 8 for quite some time now, and, thanks to some leaked renders, we also got to know how it might look even before it was officially unveiled. However, now that the Nokia 8 is announced, we now know what the phone looks like and what kind of specifications and features it comes with.

Speaking of the design first, the Nokia 8 flaunts a uni-body metal design and it’s carved out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium. The Nokia 8 has been put through a 40-stage process of machining, anodizing and polishing to achieve the finish it has on its back. Not just that, the company says that the models which come with a high-gloss mirror finish took over 20 hours to get their “flawless look”.

Speaking of the innards, as the Nokia 8 is the company’s flagship for this year, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 chip which is laced with a decent 4 GB of RAM. We have seen phones exploding in the past due to overheating, and hence, to deal with such issues, Nokia has employed a graphite shielded copper cooling pipe of full-length into the 8 to dissipate the heat generated inside it more evenly which would help it keep cool even in demanding situations.

The Nokia 8 also comes with a dual camera setup at the back which consists of a 13 MP color sensor and a 13 MP monochrome sensor. As expected, the Nokia 8 marks the return of ZEISS optics to Nokia phones as the dual cameras at the back and the 13 MP camera on the front are all co-developed with ZEISS.

The Nokia 8 also comes with a feature called Dual-Sight which “harnesses both the front and rear cameras in a split screen visual for both photos and videos.” Not just that, users can also live-stream the videos to their social media like Facebook and YouTube.

Apart from this, the Nokia 8 also features OZO Audio and comes with Nokia’s exclusive acoustic algorithms which are combined with three microphones to help users capture 360° immersive audio with spatial surround sound. Well, the Dual-Sight and OZO Audio features are something that should make the Nokia 8 ideal for content creators.

“We know that fans are creating and sharing live content more than ever before, with millions of photos and videos shared every minute on social media. People are inspired by the content they consume and are looking for new ways to create their own. It’s these people who have inspired us to craft a flagship smartphone which perfectly balances premium design, an outstanding experience and powerful performance.” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

Nokia 8 specifications:

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5

Nokia 8 Price and Availability: