Android Nougat based MIUI 8.5.4 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India

Last week, we told you that Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 would soon receive the Android Nougat update in India. Well, we have just moved a step closer to its final release in the country as the company is rolling out a Nightly build of the Nougat update in India for this smartphone.

Xiaomi is rolling out MIUI 8.5.4.0 update to the Redmi Note 4 in India which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The update also comes with July 1, 2017 Android security patch, which though not the latest, should still be enough to protect your device.

The MIUI 8.5.4.0 is a stable Nougat update, however, according to the snapshot posted by a user on Mi Community, it’s currently rolled out as a Nightly build which means it will be only rolled out to some users right now. However, the final release should commence soon.

Also, the update is 1.3 GB in size, hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection for faster download speed and to avoid incurring extra costs on mobile data. This update comes along with support for exFAT SD cards and redesigned Gallery and Music app, however, features like Split Screen and Screen Recorder are currently unavailable. You can head on to the Source link below if you are interested to see detailed changelog.

