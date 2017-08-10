Panasonic launched the Eluga A3 in India with a price tag of ₹11,290, however, that’s not the only phone that the company has launched in the country. Alongside the Eluga A3, the company has also launched the Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro in India which is priced a bit higher than the A3.

The Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro looks similar to the Eluga A3 and flaunts the same uni-body metal design. Actually, there’s not much difference between the Eluga A3 and the Eluga A3 Pro, except the difference in processor and internal storage.

The Eluga A3 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor, whereas, the Eluga A3 Pro is powered by MT6753 octa-core processor. While both the phones come with 3 GB of RAM, the former comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the latter has 32 GB of storage on board. Having said that, like the Eluga A3, the Eluga A3 Pro also comes with Arbo which is Panasonic’s AI-based virtual assistant.

“Further to the positive response of Eluga Ray series, we are happy to introduce two more powerful smartphones in the Eluga portfolio – Eluga A3 and A3 Pro. With the new improved features and enhanced quality the user will be able to do so much more. The Smartphones come in 3 stunning colours – Mocha Gold, Gold and Grey which define and compliment consumer’s style quotient. Also, our AI Assistant – Arbo will track and understand all your activities and help you make a schedule so that you don’t miss out on anything from your daily routine.” said Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash

13 MP PDAF with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Arbo (AI-based virtual assistant)

Fingerprint Scanner, Arbo (AI-based virtual assistant) Colors: Grey, Gold, Mocha Gold

Grey, Gold, Mocha Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro Price and Availability: