Japanese manufacturer Panasonic has launched quite a few smartphones under its Eluga series in India. Well, expanding its portfolio, the company has launched yet another smartphone under the Eluga series in the country which is called Panasonic Eluga A3.

The Panasonic Eluga A3 flaunts a uni-body metal design and sports a 5.2-inch IPS display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and protection of Dragon Trail Glass. The device boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and has a fingerprint scanner at the front for additional security.

The Panasonic Eluga A3 also comes with Arbo, the AI-based virtual assistant developed in-house by the company. Besides, the device is powered by MediaTek MT6737 SoC which is laced with 3 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T720 GPU. The highlight of the Eluga A3 though is its battery. The phone ships with a 4000 mAh battery which should be enough to take you through the day with ease.

Panasonic Eluga A3 specifications:

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash

13 MP PDAF with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Arbo (AI-based virtual assistant)

Fingerprint Scanner, Arbo (AI-based virtual assistant) Colors: Grey, Gold, Mocha Gold

Grey, Gold, Mocha Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

Panasonic Eluga A3 Price and Availability: