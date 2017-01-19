Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4 GB RAM launched in India for ₹12,999

After launching the Redmi Note 3 in India last year, Xiaomi has today launched its successor, the Redmi Note 4, in the country.

The Redmi Note 4 was first launched in China way back in August last year. It is powered by MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, however, due to the legal battle of Xiaomi with Ericsson in India, the Chinese company launched the Snapdragon 625 SoC powered variant in India.

Along with Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood, the Redmi Note 4 is offered in three different variants – 2 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow (Android 7.0 Nougat preview to be available)

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow (Android 7.0 Nougat preview to be available) Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP BSI CMOS with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash

13 MP BSI CMOS with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16/32/64 GB

16/32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM (Micro + Nano)

Dual-Hybrid SIM (Micro + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Gold, Dark Grey

Black, Gold, Dark Grey Battery: 4100 mAh

The 2 GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 4 is priced at ₹9999 whereas the 3 GB RAM is priced at ₹10,999 and the 4 GB RAM variant would cost you ₹12,999. It will go on open sale from January 23 and will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com.