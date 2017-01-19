LG G6 to be unveiled on February 26

LG has started sending press invites to the media for the unveiling of its flagship smartphone G6.

LG has also shared this invite, which is actually a GIF, on Facebook. The invite only says “See More, Play More” while asking us to “Save The Date“. The invite doesn’t hint at the unveiling of G6 on February 26 though. However, the G5 was unveiled last year during the MWC, and hence, LG is very much likely to unveil the G6 this MWC on February 26.

A week ago, LG shared a video which teased the features we should expect in the G6. Going by that video, the LG G6 would come with a 5.7-inch “QHD+” LCD display having a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. The G6 is also expected to be water-resistant, won’t slip out of your hand and sport a dual-camera setup at the back along with a wide-angle lens.

LG is also said to have incorporated heat pipe cooling system in the G6 to prevent the phone from overheating. Well, for now, not much information is available about the G6, however, we expect to come across more details, leaked images, renders and benchmark listings in the coming days.