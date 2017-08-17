5 mobile phones you can get under ₹1000

Want a basic mobile phone having calling features, dual sim functionality, FM radio, music player and more? If you just want a mobile phone that can live up to 5 days or more on a single charge, we have gathered some decent mobile phones under ₹1000 that you should have a look at. Here are the 5 best mobile phones under ₹1000.

1) Infocus F120 – ₹1000

The Infocus F120 is one of the basic mobile phones with several features including a music player, FM radio, torch, Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm, and Voice recording. It has a 2.4-inch screen and supports 3.5 mm earphones, dual SIM (GSM) with 1,000 mAh battery. The Infocus F120 is priced at ₹1,000 on Amazon India.

Infocus F120 Specifications

2.4 inches (240 x 320 pixels) Features: Audio/Video Player, LED Torch, FM Radio, Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm, Voice recording

2) Intex Eco Beats – ₹825

If you are familiar with Intex mobile phones, the Eco Beats from Intex price at ₹825 is more than enough for you. It has an 800 mAh Li-Ion battery that runs 7-8 hours on talk time and 300 hours of standby. Moreover, it comes with Bluetooth connectivity, MicroSD card that expands up to 4 GB and dual SIM functionality (GSM bands).

Intex Eco Beats Specifications

1.8-inch (128 x 160 pixels) Features: Mobile Tracker, Web Camera, English/Hindi, Torch, Black List/White List

3) Salora C1 Champ – ₹999

Salora C1 Champ is a basic mobile phone under ₹1000 featuring a 1,000 mAh battery, 4 GB MicroSD card support and comes in many colors. With a screen of 1.8-inch, it has a dual charging port, 3.5 mm port for earphones, LED torch, Auto Call Recording, Hindi/English language support, Mobile Tracker and Black List. However, the mobile phone supports CDMA 1X network. If you want a CDMA enabled mobile phone under ₹1,000, this one is just under your budget.

Salora C1 Champ Specifications

1.8-inch Features: Music player, Digital Camera (0.3 MP), Big LED Torch, Auto Call Recording, Audio Recording, Hindi/English Language Support, Mobile Tracker, Black List

4) I Kall K3310 – ₹649

If you are a fan of Nokia mobile phones but the new Nokia 3310 is priced at ₹3,310. A similar design phone named I Kall K3310 is available at ₹649 on Flipkart. It features a 1.8-inch screen (176 x 220 pixels), a 0.3 MP camera, 1000 mAh battery, dual SIM support, Bluetooth, and a MicroSD card slot. You can always pick the Nokia lookalike I Kall K3310 if you are low on budget.

I Kall K3310 Specifications

1.8-inch (176 x 220 pixels) Features: Music/Video Player, 0.3 MP Camera, Torch

Lava Captain N1 – ₹859

Lava Captain N1 packs a 1.8-inch display with a resolution of 128 x 160 pixels, a battery of capacity 800 mAh, dual SIM functionality, and a MicroSD card slot that expands up to 32 GB. Furthermore, it features a Bluetooth, 0.3 MP camera, and 3.5 mm port for earphones all comes at a price of ₹895 on Amazon India.

Lava Captain N1 Specifications

1.8-inch (128 x 160 pixels) Features: Music Player, 0.3 MP Camera, LED Flash

That’s all. These are the 5 basic mobile phones that you can get under ₹1000. If you think there are any better phones know, send us the names in the comments below.