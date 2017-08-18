ASUS unveiled a lot of smartphones at a press event in Taipei, Taiwan. The company unveiled the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. Well, the company unveiled one more smartphone – the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Pro – which isn’t quite a lot different than the ZenFone 4 Max which was announced last month.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Pro sports a uni-body metal design and looks similar to the ZenFone 4 Max that was launched in Russia last month. The ZenFone 4 Max Pro comes in two different variants – one powered by Snapdragon 425 and the other powered by Snapdragon 430. It also comes in 2 and 3 GB RAM variants, both of which have 32 GB of internal storage.

At the front is the 5.5-inch Full-HD with 2.5D curved glass, above which is the 16 MP selfie camera with flash, and below which is fingerprint scanner housed on home button flanked by back and recents keys. At the back, you will find the dual camera setup. One of which is the standard camera and the other one is the wide-angle camera.

The biggest highlight of the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Pro is its max battery. The phone ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery company says can offer up to 46 days of 4G standby, up to 40 hours of 3G talk-time, up to 22 hours of video playback or up to 26 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi connection.

With a battery this huge, you can use this phone to charge other devices using its reverse charging feature.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Pro specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

2/3 GB GPU: Adreno 308 (with Snapdragon 425), Adreno 505 (with Snapdragon 430)

ZenUI based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 79° field of view, EIS, PixelMaster 4.0, PDAF, Full-HD video recording at 30 FPS and LED flash Secondary Rear Camera: 120° wide-angle camera

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 79° field of view, PixelMaster 4.0, 140° selfie panorama, Softlight LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual internal mic with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology

Battery: 5000 mAh with 10 W Charging and support for Reverse Charging

ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Pro Price and Availability: