ASUS ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 4 series confirmed to get Android O update

Yesterday, Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS unveiled five new devices under its ZenFone 4 lineup. Those devices are ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Max Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. All of these run Android Nougat out of the box. However, the company has confirmed that all of them will get the Android O update.

During the press event yesterday, the company said that its entire lineup of ZenFone 3 as well as ZenFone 4 series smartphones will get the Android O update. The smartphones that were announced yesterday all run ZenUI 4.0 based on Android Nougat, however, the Android O update will also come layered with ZenUI 4.0 atop, but with some improvements.

ASUS also said that the company is cutting down on bloatware to keep things simple while also giving more storage to their users. The ZenUI 3.5 currently comes with 35 pre-installed apps, however, the ZenUI 4.0 will only come with 13 of them.

The company said that the ZenUI 4.0 features the lightest Android skin to date, and, comes with features like Twin Apps and Page Marker. Well, while this confirmation of Android O update for ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 4 series is certainly a good news for their owners, what’s not is that the update will be gradually rolled out to all the devices by the second half of 2018, which in our opinion, is quite a long wait.

