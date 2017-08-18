COMIO C1 with 32 GB storage and security features launched in India at ₹5,999
COMIO, a new entrant in the smartphone industry has launched 3 handsets in India. Being the most affordable smartphone out of the three, the COMIO C1, priced at ₹5,999, comes with a mind blowing 32 GB storage and anti-theft security features. The company plans to enter the entry level budget smartphones market with the COMIO C1.
The COMIO C1 is a budget oriented smartphone sporting a 5-inch HD display with metal frames on the sides. Surprisingly, the internal storage is kept 32 GB offering at a price of ₹5,999.
The COMIO C1 is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor from MediaTek, 1 GB RAM, and 32 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a MicroSD card. Furthermore, the device is 4G VoLTE enabled that means you can use the 4G calling features offered by Reliance Jio and other service providers. On the battery side, there is a 2,200 mAh battery. It also features Hi-Fi music a great audio experience via headphones and even on loudspeakers.
It runs on the Android 7.0 Nougat software with no bloatware. Some built-in apps such as Freezer app allows you to freeze as many apps you wish, and Clone app backs up the data from the device all the time to transfer it to another handset. The cameras include an 8 MP with LED flash on the rear side and 5 MP on the front side.
COMIO has offered an Anti-theft protection to all the COMIO handsets, the C1 is preloaded with an anti-theft security feature. In case of any suspicious activity with the phone, it will trigger the SIM based alerts with the registered mobile number. In addition, it captures the image of the person who tries to repeatedly unlock the device trying to break the pattern or PIN. Other options of the security feature include shutdown blocker, data back up, SIM related functions.
To celebrate their debut in India, COMIO is offering special support. The company will offer a 30 day DOA, a buyback and upgrade offer from your old smartphone. COMIO upgrade offer assures 40% return on your old COMIO phone (not more than a year old). COMIO offers a free one-time screen replacement warranty within six months of purchase and 100 days extra manufacturer warranty.
COMIO C1 Specifications
- Display: 5.0-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels)
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- CPU: 64-bit quad-core processor, MediaTek SoC
- Memory: 1 GB RAM LPDDR3
- Storage: 32 GB internal, Expandable via microSD card
- Rear Camera: 8 MP, LED Flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Others: Hi-Fi Music
- Cellular: 4G LTE support
- Colors: Mellow Gold, Space Black
- Battery: 2,200 mAh
- Weight: 175 grams
- Price: 5,999
Comio C1 Price In India & Availability
- Price: ₹5,999
- Availability: Available at all key retail stores from the coming week in North India. For West India, it will be available from the third week of September.
- Offers: COMIO will offer exclusive data benefit from Reliance Jio, on a recharge of ₹309 and above, users can benefit 5 GB additional data.
