COMIO P1 with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at ₹9,999

After Infinix forayed into the Indian smartphone market earlier this month with the launch of Infinix Hot 4 Pro and Note 4, Chinese manufacturer COMIO too made their debut in India with the launch of COMIO P1 with 5,000 mAh battery along with the other two smartphones.

The COMIO P1 is huge on the battery, the 5,000 mAh battery ensures 20 hours of talk time and 30 days standby. Packed with a 13 MP autofocus camera on the rear side with LED flash and 8 MP selfie camera, the COMIO P1 comes with a decent camera package. COMIO P1, being a top variant device out of three COMIO smartphones, sports a 5.5-inch HD display.

What’s inside is a 64-bit quad-core processor from MediaTek, 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM, and a 32 GB internal storage that expands up to 256 GB via a MicroSD card. It supports 4G network with VoLTE calling options.

On the software side, the COMIO P1 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with Anti-theft security features. In fact, all three COMIO smartphones have Anti-theft security features. Any suspicious activity with the phone, it will trigger the SIM based alerts with the registered mobile number. In addition, it captures the image of the person who tries to break the lock pattern or PIN.

Other options include shutdown blocker, data back up, SIM related functions. The built-in apps such as Freezer app allows you to freeze as many apps you wish, and Clone app backs up the data from the device all the time to transfer it to another handset.

To celebrate their debut in India, COMIO is offering special support. The company will offer a 30 day DOA, a buyback and upgrade offer from your old smartphone. COMIO upgrade offer assures 40% return on your old COMIO phone (not more than a year old). COMIO offers a free one-time screen replacement warranty within six months of purchase and 100 days extra manufacturer warranty.

Mr. Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, COMIO India, said at the launch,

“We are a brand that works to work very closely with the youth, we want to lead their lives, culturally be with them and understand their statement. There are tons of examples in the country today of people that have gone with their heart, taken the risk and today are big success stories. Through our very first campaign, we will build a relationship with the youth and connect with them one-on-one”

COMIO P1 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels)

5.5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels) Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: 64-bit quad-core processor, MediaTek SoC

64-bit quad-core processor, MediaTek SoC Memory: 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3

3 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB internal, Expandable via microSD card

32 GB internal, Expandable via microSD card Rear Camera: 13 MP, autofocus, 4P lens, LED Flash

13 MP, autofocus, 4P lens, LED Flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Cellular: 4G LTE support

4G LTE support Colors: Metal Gray, Sunrise Gold

Metal Gray, Sunrise Gold Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Weight: 177 grams

177 grams Price: 9,999

Comio P1 Price In India & Availability