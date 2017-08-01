Infinix Note 4 with 5.7-inch FHD display, 13 MP camera and 4300 mAh battery launched in India for ₹8999
As expected, Hong-Kong based OEM Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India today at a press event held in New Delhi. The company has launched the Infinix Note 4 smartphone in India which comes with a price tag of ₹8999.
The Infinix Note 4 has a metal print back body and sports a 5.7-inch Full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass atop. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6753 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM.
The Infinix Note 4 runs the company’s XOS out of the box which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone has a 13 MP camera at the back which is accompanied by dual flash. For selfies, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front with customizable LED flash.
The Infinix Note 4 also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the front which is housed on the physical home button. The most notable feature of this phone is its battery though. The Infinix Note 4 ships with a huge 4300 mAh battery which supports Fast Charging.
Infinix Note 4 specifications:
- CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP3
- Operating System: XOS based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with dual flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with customizable LED flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual Micro SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Champagne Gold, Milan Black, Ice Blue
- Battery: 4300 mAh with Xcharge (charges 0 to 45 in 30 minutes)
Infinix Note 4 Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹8999
- Availability: Goes on sale from August 3 at 12 pm exclusively on Flipkart
