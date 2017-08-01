As expected, Hong-Kong based OEM Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India today at a press event held in New Delhi. The company has launched the Infinix Note 4 smartphone in India which comes with a price tag of ₹8999.

The Infinix Note 4 has a metal print back body and sports a 5.7-inch Full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass atop. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6753 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM.

The Infinix Note 4 runs the company’s XOS out of the box which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone has a 13 MP camera at the back which is accompanied by dual flash. For selfies, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front with customizable LED flash.

The Infinix Note 4 also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the front which is housed on the physical home button. The most notable feature of this phone is its battery though. The Infinix Note 4 ships with a huge 4300 mAh battery which supports Fast Charging.

Infinix Note 4 specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 octa-core processor

Infinix Note 4 Price and Availability: