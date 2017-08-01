New leaked LG V30 sketches show a much similar design to the LG G6

The month of August is set to see two Android power houses go head to head. We have already seen a lot of the GalaxyNote8 stuff. Now it’s time for its Korean counterpart, the LG V30 to ride the hype. The Third V-series phone is set to go public at the end of August.

In addition to my previous #LGV30 leak, just a little extract from its user manual… pic.twitter.com/6UYjBHwv4I — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) July 31, 2017

A previous leak has shown the LG V30 much to be a big brother of the LG G6. While earlier rumors wildly imagined it to be a phone with a sliding screen. That ‘Project Joan’ now seems an idea for another day.

Today new leaks have surfaced that show a sketch of the phone. And suffice to say, it concurs with the last leak. The sketch procured by industry insider Onleaks, is from a training manual. Again, we have the LG V30 devoid of a secondary display and sports a FullVision display instead. It’s going to be a bigger phone as the V-series has been so. Further, the rear camera setup with LED flash is similar to the last leaked render.

Another report has come up wanting to prove that the LG V30 will have an all time low aperture of f/1.6. This is with regards to the main rear sensor. This would beat the HTC U 11 and the Galaxy S8 which lead the industry right now. If true, it will make the LG V30 a force to reckon with in the imaging game. LG will announce the handset at IFA on August 31.

Source 1,2