Flipkart teases new debutant phone Infinix Note 4, to be launched on August 1

In a crowded market jam-packed with smartphone makers, we are to see a new entrant in India. Enter Infinix. A Hong-Kong based OEM which is an offshoot of Transsion Holdings. Flipkart has been prepping visitors for the debut of the new brand with a teaser poster.

The poster doesn’t in itself say that it is Infinix but now the company has sent invites for an event on August 1, so it’s pretty much an open secret. The teaser has a phone with the rear looking exactly like the Infinix Note 4. So, this might be the first offering of the company in India.

The Infinix Note 4 is powered by an unknown octa-core chipset coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. Of course, you do get expandable storage up to 128 GB. The screen real estate you’ll be getting is on the higher side of mid-range phones at 5.7-inches. It’s protected by 2.5D glass.

The unimetal body phone seems to have an average camera setup with 13 MP sensor at the back and a 8 MP sensor at the front. The smartphone’s selling point will be this 4,300 mAh battery that comes with Xcharge. It promises 45% juice in 30 minutes. Infinix whipped in Android Nougat mixed with XOS 2.2, its own skin. Finally, it houses a fingerprint sensor at the front embedded in the home screen.

The only thing we don’t know right now is how much lighter this thing is going to make your pocket. However, for that, we assure you, you won’t have to wait much.