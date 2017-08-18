Chinese company COMIO have made their debut into the Indian smartphone market today with the launch of COMIO C1 and COMIO P1 smartphones which are priced at ₹5999 and ₹9999 respectively. However, the company has launched one more smartphone in the country, dubbed COMIO S1.

The COMIO S1 features a metal uni-body design and sports a 5.2-inch IPS display having 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. Like the C1 and P1, the S1 is also powered by an unknown MediaTek processor which is coupled with 2 GB RAM.

At the front, above the display, is an 8 MP camera, and below the display is the home button which houses the fingerprint scanner. If you look at the phone’s back, you might think that the phone comes with dual camera setup, however, that’s not the case as the phone comes only come with a single 13 MP sensor accompanied by LED flash.

Like the other two COMIO phones launched today, the COMIO S1 also boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, which is very appreciated. In terms of storage, the S1 has 32 GB of storage on-board, however, the external storage can be expanded via microSD card.

Apps like Freezer and Clone, that are found on C1 and P1, have also made their way to the S1. Besides, COMIO has also included the anti-theft feature on the S1.

“We are a brand that works to work very closely with the youth, we want to lead their lives, culturally be with them and understand their sentiment. There are tons of examples in the country today of people that have gone with their heart, taken the risk and today are big success stories. Through our very first campaign, we will build a relationship with the youth and connect with them one-on-one” said Mr. Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, COMIO India.

COMIO S1 specifications:

CPU: MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor

COMIO S1 Price and Availability:

Price: ₹8999

₹8999 Availability: Available in North India through key retail stores starting next week, and in West India from the third week of September.

COMIO S1 Offers: