After announcing the Play 6 under its Cool series back in May this year, Chinese manufacturer Coolpad has today announced yet another smartphone under this series, which is called Coolpad Cool M7.

The Coolpad Cool M7 flaunts metal uni-body design and is 6.9 mm thin with a weight of 152 grams. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM with graphically intensive tasks handled by Adreno 506 GPU.

At the front is the 5.5-inch Full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass atop, above which is the 13 MP selfie camera, and below which is the iPhone-esque home button housing the fingerprint scanner. At the back is the 12 MP primary snapper sitting at the top-left corner of the device with LED flash, and, down below is “cool” logo.

The Coolpad Cool M7 comes with 64 GB of internal storage, however, there’s no microSD card slot which means you cannot expand the storage if you wish to. The Cool M7 supports 4G VoLTE and boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Lastly, powering this entire package is a 3200 mAh battery which can be charged through the USB Type-C port provided at the bottom of the phone.

Coolpad Cool M7 specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Coolpad Cool M7 Price and Availability: