Adding yet another smartphone to its Cool range of smartphones, Coolpad has now launched the Coolpad Cool Play 6, which is projected as a gaming smartphone.

Coolpad has announced the launch of the Coolpad Cool Play 6, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone offering with a dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 653 processor with a massive 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 has a dual rear camera setup consisting of two 13 MP sensors with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the latest Android Nougat version with a 4060 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

13 MP secondary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v7.1.1 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

4060 mAh battery

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at 1499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 14000). The phone is available in Gold and Black colour options.