Coolpad Cool Play 6 with 5.5 inch full HD display and dual rear camera setup unveiled
Adding yet another smartphone to its Cool range of smartphones, Coolpad has now launched the Coolpad Cool Play 6, which is projected as a gaming smartphone.
Coolpad has announced the launch of the Coolpad Cool Play 6, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone offering with a dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 653 processor with a massive 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The Coolpad Cool Play 6 has a dual rear camera setup consisting of two 13 MP sensors with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the latest Android Nougat version with a 4060 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.
Coolpad Cool Play 6 specs:
- 5.5 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 13 MP secondary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v7.1.1 Nougat
- Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
- 4060 mAh battery
Coolpad Cool Play 6 Price and Availability:
The handset priced at 1499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 14000). The phone is available in Gold and Black colour options.
6 Comments on "Coolpad Cool Play 6 with 5.5 inch full HD display and dual rear camera setup unveiled"
it’s indan brand sim support
Coolpad’s camera is superb. Enlarge it and you will find it’s beauty. They have front flash which takes good pictures at night. Coolpad is the cheapest best all-rounder. Their only drawback was storage which they have she’d out in Cool play 6.
Specs wise an awesome device in this pricing.
those r some amazing specs for the price, a great competitor to Redmi Note4 and the SRT phone!!
I have no liking or respect left for Coolpad brand!
Coolpad offers very good hardware with worst possible Customized version of Android.