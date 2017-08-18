Micromax Evoke Dual Note with Dual Rear Cameras, 3 GB RAM and 3000 mAh battery launched in India for ₹9999
Back in April this year, Indian manufacturer Micromax launched the Evoke Note in India with 5.5-inch Full-HD display and 4000 mAh battery. Now today, the company has expanded its Evoke lineup in India with the launch of Micromax Evoke Dual Note.
The Micromax Evoke Dual Note is powered by MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor which is coupled with 3 and 4 GB RAM, with Mali-T860 GPU dealing with graphically intensive tasks like playing games. The Evoke Dual Note, like the Evoke Note, boasts a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass laid on top.
The highlight of the Micromax Evoke Dual Note though is its dual camera setup at the back. The phone comes with a 13 MP and 5 Mp camera at the back which are positioned vertically at the center. For selfies and video calls, you get a 5 MP wide-angle camera.
Of course, this isn’t the first Micromax smartphone that flaunts dual rear cameras. Back in March this year, Micromax had launched the Dual 5 that came with two 13 MP cameras at the back with overall better specifications, and obviously, a higher price.
Micromax Evoke Dual Note specifications:
- CPU: MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T860
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP 78.4-degree wide-angle with selfie flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Gold, Prussian Blue (only 4 GB RAM variant)
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Micromax Evoke Dual Note Price and Availability:
- Price of 3 GB RAM variant: ₹9999
- Price of 4 GB RAM variant: To be announced
- Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart from August 22
Micromax Evoke Dual Note Offers:
- Get up to ₹11,000 off on exchange
- EMI starts from as low as ₹1667/month on SBI Credit Cards
- 84 GB data (without any daily limit) and unlimited voice calls for Idea customers at ₹443 for 3 months
1 Comment on "Micromax Evoke Dual Note with Dual Rear Cameras, 3 GB RAM and 3000 mAh battery launched in India for ₹9999"
if only the processor was SD435 or 625, this would have been a clear winner under 10k phone category with dual cameras, but great work from Micromax!!