Back in April this year, Indian manufacturer Micromax launched the Evoke Note in India with 5.5-inch Full-HD display and 4000 mAh battery. Now today, the company has expanded its Evoke lineup in India with the launch of Micromax Evoke Dual Note.

The Micromax Evoke Dual Note is powered by MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor which is coupled with 3 and 4 GB RAM, with Mali-T860 GPU dealing with graphically intensive tasks like playing games. The Evoke Dual Note, like the Evoke Note, boasts a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass laid on top.

The highlight of the Micromax Evoke Dual Note though is its dual camera setup at the back. The phone comes with a 13 MP and 5 Mp camera at the back which are positioned vertically at the center. For selfies and video calls, you get a 5 MP wide-angle camera.

Of course, this isn’t the first Micromax smartphone that flaunts dual rear cameras. Back in March this year, Micromax had launched the Dual 5 that came with two 13 MP cameras at the back with overall better specifications, and obviously, a higher price.

Micromax Evoke Dual Note specifications:

CPU: MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T860

Mali-T860 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash

13 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP 78.4-degree wide-angle with selfie flash

5 MP 78.4-degree wide-angle with selfie flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Gold, Prussian Blue (only 4 GB RAM variant)

Gold, Prussian Blue (only 4 GB RAM variant) Battery: 3000 mAh

Micromax Evoke Dual Note Price and Availability:

Price of 3 GB RAM variant: ₹9999

₹9999 Price of 4 GB RAM variant: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart from August 22

Micromax Evoke Dual Note Offers: