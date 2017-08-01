Infinix Hot 4 Pro with 5.5-inch HD display, 13 MP camera and 4000 mAh battery launched in India for ₹7499
Hong-Kong based OEM Infinix forayed into the the Indian smartphone market today with the launch of its Infinix Note 4 smartphone, however, that’s not the only smartphone that was launched today. Alongside the Note 4, Infinix also launched the Inifinix Hot 4 Pro in India which is priced a bit lower than Note 4 at ₹7499.
The Infinix Hot 4 Pro, unlike the Infinix Note 4’s print back body, flaunts what company calls “Biomimetic Silk Processing Texture”. The Infinix Hot 4 Pro is more of a watered down version of the Note 4. Even though it’s powered by the same MediaTek MT6737 processor, the core count has been reduced down to four.
The Hot 4 Pro also comes with a reduced screen of 5.5-inch display with the resolution to 1280 x 720 pixels. Apart from that, while the Note 4 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, the Hot 4 Pro runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which is a downer.
In terms of photography, you get a 13 MP camera at the back and 5 MP camera on the front. The fingerprint scanner is located at the back below the camera, and, the phone packs a huge 4000 mAh battery which comes with support Xcharge fast charging.
Infinix Hot 4 Pro specifications:
- CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720
- Operating System: XOS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x720 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with Soft Flash
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual Micro SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Speaker, Dirac 3D Stereo Surround Sound
- Colors: Bordeaux Red, Quartz Black and Magic Gold
- Battery: 4300 mAh with Xcharge fast charging
Infinix Hot 4 Pro Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹7499
- Availability: Goes on sale from August 3 at 11.59 pm exclusively on Flipkart
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Infinix Hot 4 Pro with 5.5-inch HD display, 13 MP camera and 4000 mAh battery launched in India for ₹7499"
that’s sounds great for the price!!