Hong-Kong based OEM Infinix forayed into the the Indian smartphone market today with the launch of its Infinix Note 4 smartphone, however, that’s not the only smartphone that was launched today. Alongside the Note 4, Infinix also launched the Inifinix Hot 4 Pro in India which is priced a bit lower than Note 4 at ₹7499.

The Infinix Hot 4 Pro, unlike the Infinix Note 4’s print back body, flaunts what company calls “Biomimetic Silk Processing Texture”. The Infinix Hot 4 Pro is more of a watered down version of the Note 4. Even though it’s powered by the same MediaTek MT6737 processor, the core count has been reduced down to four.

The Hot 4 Pro also comes with a reduced screen of 5.5-inch display with the resolution to 1280 x 720 pixels. Apart from that, while the Note 4 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, the Hot 4 Pro runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which is a downer.

In terms of photography, you get a 13 MP camera at the back and 5 MP camera on the front. The fingerprint scanner is located at the back below the camera, and, the phone packs a huge 4000 mAh battery which comes with support Xcharge fast charging.

Infinix Hot 4 Pro specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: XOS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

XOS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x720 pixels) IPS display

5.5-inch HD (1280 x720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with Soft Flash

5 MP with Soft Flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Micro SIM

Dual Micro SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Speaker, Dirac 3D Stereo Surround Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Speaker, Dirac 3D Stereo Surround Sound Colors: Bordeaux Red, Quartz Black and Magic Gold

Bordeaux Red, Quartz Black and Magic Gold Battery: 4300 mAh with Xcharge fast charging

Infinix Hot 4 Pro Price and Availability: