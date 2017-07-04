ASUS ZenFone 4 Max with dual rear cameras and 5,000 mAh battery unveiled

ASUS has finally started the launch of its premium ZenFone 4 lineup with the launch of the ZenFone 4 Max. The new ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL) launched in Russia has Black, Gold and Pink colors. The metal body phone is the first of the 5 phones expected to launch in the ZenFone 4 lineup. It has a unimetal body and also has a fingerprint sensor.

The phone packs in a 5.5-inch Full HD display covered by 2.5D curved glass. It has the Snapdragon 425 or Snapdragon 430 depending on the market where it will be sold. The prices here are for the Snapdragon 425 variant. The phone has dual SIM card slots and a dedicated micro SD card slot. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with ZenUI 3.0 skin on top.

Coming to the camera segment, the phone has a dual camera system. Two 13 MP cameras. One of them has a f/2.0 aperture and the other has a f/2.2 aperture. The front has an 8 MP selfie shooter with an 85-degree wide-angle lens. One of the key features of the phone is the 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. It can also be used to charge other devices via OTG.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Specifications

CPU: 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor/1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430

Pricing & Availability

The 2 GB + 16 GB model of the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max is priced a 13900 Ruble ( US $234 and Rs. 15,170 approx.). It will be available on shelves in Russia soon.