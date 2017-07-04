Vivo outs official render of the X9s Plus, launch date set for July 8

Vivo has been teasing its high-end smartphones, the X9s and the X9s Plus from last month. The company is set to unveil the two devices in two days time as per the invites sent. But we already have official renders of the bigger model out.

The renders first spotted by Playfuldroid, show the phone in black with the back closely resembling the OnePlus 5. The front has a dual camera & the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the home button. The design is much like its previous model. It should be available in Gold, Pink, and Matte Black. The duo should go for flash sale on July 8 and are available for pre-order from JD.com as of now.

Recapping the rumored specs, earlier we had a leaked poster that spotted the Snapdragon 652 SoC on the Vivo X9s and the Snapdragon 653 on the X9s Plus. In terms of day to day performance, both the processors are reliable. Although the Snapdragon 653 SoC does have the upper hand in terms of clock speed & a better LTE modem. Even earlier leaks have suggested the Vivo X9s Plus to have a 5.85-inch Full HD screen and Android 7.1.1 Nougat onboard.

In terms of storage, both the two siblings will have 64 GB of internal storage and sport a dual camera setup for the front comprised of a 20 MP sensor & an 8 MP sensor. But this is speculation and the clouds should clear soon enough in just 2 days.

