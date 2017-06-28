Vivo sends out invites for Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus event on July 6

Vivo is launching two high-end devices, the X9s and X9s Plus on July 6. The X9s Plus has already been spotted on TENAA with dual front cameras and Android 7.1.1 Nougat earlier. While the X9s has kept to itself mostly.

The Dongguan-based company has sent out invites to the press for the event. It will be held in Beijing at 8:00 PM China Time.

The X9s image with the invite shows a uni metal body with antenna lines close to the top and bottom. Regrettably, the design is extremely similar to what the Oppo R11 or the OnePlus 5 offers. The X9s will have a dual front camera setup of 20-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. While the back is expected to have a 16 MP sensor. The handset will have smaller bezels and a fingerprint sensor built into the home button of the device.

The X9s Plus, on the other hand, will be a big 5.85-inch AMOLED Full HD device. Moreover, it will house 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The device will be powered by a 3,950 mAh battery. Both the twins will come with Android 7.1 Nougat pre-installed with Vivo’s own flavored Funtouch OS overlaid on top. We should have more details of both the devices come July 6.

