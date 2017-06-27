Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

The Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note, which were launched last year in India with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, are now receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update. The K6 Power was launched in November for ₹9999 whereas the K6 Note was launched in December with a price tag of ₹13,999.

This Android 7.0 Nougat update being rolled out to K6 Power and K6 Note brings in some new features to both these smartphones like multi-window, improved Doze mode, bundled notifications, data saver, quick switching between apps and adjusting the font size.

The update is being rolled out over-the-air, and, might take a couple of days to reach all the units, however, you can also check for the update manually from the Settings menu. Also, as this an Android version update, it will be larger in size, probably at least 1 GB, hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection.

Apart from that, we also advise you to take a backup of all your data in your smartphone before installing the Nougat update, so that if anything goes wrong, you still have all your data. More importantly, make sure your smartphone has at least 60-70% battery before installing the update. Also, if you face any stability issues, you can try doing a factory reset.

By the way, have you received the Nougat update on your phone already? If yes, how has your experience been with it?