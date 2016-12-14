Lenovo K6 Note with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner launched in India

Just as expected Lenovo has now launched the Lenovo K6 Note with a focus on the physical distribution system to reach out to more customers.

Lenovo has announced the launch of the Lenovo K6 Note, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the K6 series with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2 GHz octa core Snapdragon 430 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Lenovo K6 Note has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 13999 for the 3 GB variant and Rs. 15499 for the 4 GB variant and is available in Dark gray, Gold and Silver colour options. The device will be available through offline stores across the country starting from December 17.

Speaking about the Lenovo K6 Note, Sudhin Mathur, Executive Director, Lenovo Mobile Business Group, India, said, “Different entertains better and that’s why we’ve introduced the Lenovo K6 Note. It is built on the foundation of our most successful K-franchise and with enhanced features like Theatermax and Dolby Atmos, this generation takes the multimedia experience to the next level and redefines entertainment. We are also introducing the K Series for the 1st time in offline retail channel to ensure that a larger set of our consumers can enjoy the best multimedia immersive smartphone experience. “

Lenovo K6 Note specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

4000 mAh battery