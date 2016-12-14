Nubia N1 with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner launched in India for Rs. 11999

Just as expected, Nubia has launched the Nubia N1 with a striking pricing to lure the customers in the Indian market.

Nubia has announced the launch of the Nubia N1, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone offering with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Nubia N1 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and LED flash. There is also a front facing 13 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 5000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 11999 and is available exclusively on Amazon.in.

Nubia N1 specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core MediaTek Helio P10 processor

3 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

13 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

5000 mAh battery