Nubia N1 with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner launched in India for Rs. 11999
Just as expected, Nubia has launched the Nubia N1 with a striking pricing to lure the customers in the Indian market.
Nubia has announced the launch of the Nubia N1, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone offering with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The Nubia N1 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and LED flash. There is also a front facing 13 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 5000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 11999 and is available exclusively on Amazon.in.
Nubia N1 specs:
- 5.5 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 1.8 GHz octa core MediaTek Helio P10 processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 64 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 13 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 5000 mAh battery