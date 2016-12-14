Nubia Z11 with 5.5 inch full HD borderless display and fingerprint scanner launched for Rs. 29999

Alongside the affordable Nubia N1, Nubia has launched the Nubia Z11 with blazing high-end specs to compete in the flagship segment.

Nubia has announced the launch of the Nubia Z11, which is the company’s latest premium 4G smartphone offering with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.15 GHz quad core Snapdragon 820 processor with a massive 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Nubia N1 has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with Sony IMX298 sensor, OIS, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 29999 and is available exclusively on Amazon.in.

Nubia Z11 specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.15 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

Adreno 530 GPU

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3000 mAh battery