Panasonic P88 with 5.3 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 9290

Given the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, Panasonic has now launched the Panasonic P88 in India.

Panasonic has announced the launch of the Panasonic P88, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the P series with anti-dust receiver and textured finish on the back. The device has a 5.3 inch 2.5D curved Asahi glass display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2 GHz quad core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Panasonic P88 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with triple LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2600 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 9290 and is available in Gold and Charcoal Grey colour options.

Speaking about the Panasonic P88, Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said, “With the year drawing to a close, the P88 is an affordable 4G smartphone offering for the Indian market. In a first for Panasonic smartphones, the phone comes with a front LED flash for the selfie lovers The phone also comes with an anti-dust receiver to help maintain the phone for longer periods of time. We continue our endeavor to offer differentiated product offerings to our customers.”

Panasonic P88 specs:

5.3 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2600 mAh battery