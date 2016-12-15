Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 with 9.7 inch display surfaces ahead of launch

While we are eagerly awaiting the next-generation Mi Pad, the upcoming tablet has now surfaced ahead of its launch.

The promo material of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 has now surfaced, giving a closer look at the upcoming tablet. The leak reveals that the new tablet would be much bigger than the earlier versions with a massive 9.7 inch screen with resolution of 2048 x 1536, which is interestingly the same as the recent Apple iPad Pro.

The listing also reveals that the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 would be powered by the Intel Core m3 processor along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Also expected is a 16 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 8 MP camera. The tablet is expected to be launched on December 30 priced starting at CNY 1999 (approx. Rs. 20000).

