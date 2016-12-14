Airtel launches 4G LTE-A services in Durgapur

Keeping up its commitment for network upgradation, Airtel has now launched 4G LTE-A services in Durgapur.

Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of 4G LTE Advanced technology in Durgapur. The technology offers carrier aggregation across TD LTE and FD LTE carriers. This technology would offer subscribers faster data speeds and better coverage – indoors and outdoors.

Airtel also launched an introductory offer for its prepaid customers using which they can enjoy 10 GB of 4G data for just Rs. 255 with any new 4G smartphone. On successful recharge of Rs. 255, 1 GB data will be credited instantly, while the remaining 9 GB can be claimed through the MyAirtel app.

Commenting on the launch, Vir Inder Nath, CEO – West Bengal & Odisha, Bharti Airtel Limited said, “We are delighted to launch our 4G services in Durgapur using the latest Carrier Aggregation technology. We look forward to offering a superior 4G experience to our valued customers who can now choose from a host of affordable prepaid and postpaid plans to get on the digital highway.”