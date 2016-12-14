Aircel launches unlimited voice calling packs

After the leading telecom operators like Airtel introduced unlimited voice calling packs to counter Reliance Jio, Aircel has now launched a similar plan for its subscribers.

Aircel has announced the launch of the RC14 and RC249 plans for its prepaid customers across the country. The pack, which is applicable to both new and existing Aircel prepaid subscribers, offers unlimited calls and data for the user. the pricing of he packs may vary depending on the circle.

The RC14 offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India. However, the pack is valid just for one day. The RC249 offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India along with unlimited 2G data. The pack has a 28 days’ validity.

Speaking about the new plans, Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said, “As we gradually move towards the New Year, we want to delight our customers with an exciting gamut of products that offer them benefits of unlimited calling and data. Both RC14 and RC249 are designed for a wide spectrum of users, who want to enjoy free calling and also stay connected online at an affordable cost.”