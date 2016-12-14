LeEco LEX920 with 6.3 inch Quad HD display surfaces

While LeEco has been offering quite a few high-end smartphones recently, the company now seems to be working on yet another smartphone.

A LeEco smartphone bearing model number LEX920 surfaced giving an insight to the upcoming smartphone. While the details about the handset are still unknown, sources in the know suggest that the handset may be unveiled by the end of the year. The device also has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The LeEco LEX920 is said to sport a 6.3 inch Quad HD display and is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Also expected is a 22.5 MP Sony IMX318 Exmor RS camera sensor. We are eagerly awaiting more details about the handset.

