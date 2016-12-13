Tata Docomo launches postpaid combo plan with 1500 voice minutes and 2 GB data

Keeping with the data pricing wars in the telecom sector, Tata Docomo has now launched the Simple is the Best combo post-paid plan.

Tata Docomo has announced the launch of the Simple is the Best combo plan for its post-paid users. The plan, which has a rental of Rs. 299, offers 1500 voice minutes of talk time along with 2 GB of bundled data. The voice minutes are applicable to both local and STD calls. Data usage after the bundled limit would be charged at 15 paise per MB.

Speaking about the launch, Jamshed Gilani, Vice President, Consumer Business, Mumbai – Tata Teleservices, said, “With our ‘Simple is the Best’ plans, we want to offer our subscribers greater benefits of voice and data at competitive prices; through a simple product that would take care of all the necessary data and voice needs of our customers. We have seen an uptake of our data services and in order to further democratise data usage amongst our subscribers we are offering higher data benefits. As a customer-centric company, our focus is to provide superior user experience and further deepen our customer engagement.”