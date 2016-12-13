Nokia 150 feature phone with 2.4 inch display unveiled

Just days after officially announcing its entry into the handset business with the Nokia branding, HMD Global has now launched the Nokia 150 feature phone.

HMD Global has announced the launch of the Nokia 150, which is the company’s latest feature phone with a camera with LED flash. The handset has a polycarbonate frame and scratch-resistant color. The device has dual SIM support with 2G connectivity only.

The Nokia 230 Dual SIM feature phone has a 2.4 inch LCD display with resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. The phone has a 0.3 MP rear facing fixed focus camera with LED flash. The device has a 1020 mAh battery, which is said to offer 31 days standby and 21 hours talk time on a single charge. The handset is priced at $26 (approx. Rs. 1750) and is available in Black and White colour variants.