OyxgenOS 4.5.3 update rolling out to OnePlus 5 with fixes for Wi-Fi issues and more

Yesterday we reported that OnePlus 5 was receiving OxygenOS 4.5.2 update. Well, OnePlus has now started rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.3 update for the OnePlus 5 which comes with some more bug fixes and optimizations.

The 4.5.2 update came with fixes for app installation issue and system update failure. Besides, that update also came with optimizations for Bluetooth, network and system stability. Having said that, the OxygenOS 4.5.3 update that’s being rolled out today comes with a fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issue along with system stability improvements.

Here’s what OxygenOS 4.5.3 update brings to OnePlus 5:

Bug fix for expanded screenshot display issue

Bug fix for Google Translate stutters

Bug fix for Wi-Fi occasional drops

Optimizations for system stability improvements

Optimizations for camera effect and stability enhancements

Optimizations for auto-brightness adjustment

Optimizations in accuracy of data usage statistics

Yesterday’s update was 36 MB in size whereas today’s update is more than 50 MB in size. Besides, OnePlus is highly recommending the users to update their OnePlus 5 with this update.

As always, the update is rolled out over-the-air globally, but, if you don’t get an update notification on your smartphone, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > System updates menu. If you cannot wait, you can also download the OxygenOS 4.5.3 ROM from here.

Source