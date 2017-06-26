OxygenOS 4.5.2 update rolling out to OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5, which was unveiled last week, and later launched in India, is receiving an update. This is the OxygenOS 4.5.2 update which is rolled to all the units globally and is probably based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and not 7.1.2.

The OxygenOS 4.5.2 update for OnePlus 5 comes with a fix for app installation issue and optimizations for camera and system stability. The update is being rolled out over-the-air and should take at least a week to reach all the units. You should also get a notification on your OnePlus 5 regarding the update, however, if you don’t, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > System updates menu.

Here’s what OxygenOS 4.5.2 update brings to OnePlus 5:

Bug fix for app installation issue.

Bug fix for system update failure.

Camera optimizations.

Optimizations for Bluetooth stability.

Optimizations for network stability.

Optimizations for system stability.

Optimizations for compatibility with 3rd party apps.

The update is 36 MB in size, so if you wish, you can download it over mobile data, but we would still advice you to download it over Wi-Fi. Also, the OnePlus 5 will go on sale in India tomorrow through Amazon. The 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹32,999 whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of ₹37,999. You can check out the specifications down below if you haven’t already.

OnePlus 5 specifications:

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

6/8 GB LPDDR4X

Adreno 540

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX350 with f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds)

Slate Gray (64 GB), Midnight Black (128 GB)

Source