Honor 8 Pro with dual rear cameras and 6 GB RAM launching in India on July 6 exclusively through Amazon

The Honor 8 Pro which was unveiled in April this year is launching soon in India. It will be launched in India next week on July 6 and will be sold exclusively through Amazon.

Amazon India has created a landing page on their site for Honor 8 Pro which confirms that it will be sold exclusively through Amazon. The page also reveals that the Honor 8 Pro will be launched in India on July 6, however, no information regarding the price of the device in India has been revealed.

The Honor 8 Pro is powered by Huawei’s homegrown Kirin 960 SoC which is laced with 6 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G71 MP8 GPU. It sports a 5.7-inch QHD display which is kept on by a 4000 mAh battery. However, the biggest highlight of the Honor 8 Pro is its dual camera setup at the back. The dual camera setup on the 8 Pro consists of a combination of two 12 MP cameras, one of which is the standard RBG sensor and the other is the monochrome sensor.

Honor 8 Pro specifications:

CPU: 2.4 GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor

We will know more about the pricing and availability of the Honor 8 Pro in India once it’s launched in the country next week.