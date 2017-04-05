Honor

Honor 8 Pro with 5.7 inch Quad HD display and 12 MP dual rear camera setup unveiled

By Jonathan Pereira
4

Keeping up with the success of the Honor 8 series, Honor has now launched the high-end variant of the handset – the Honor 8 Pro.

Honor has announced the launch of the Honor 8 Pro, which is the high-end variant of the Honor 8 with a USB Type-C support and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.7 inch LTPS display with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Kirin 960 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Honor 8 Pro has a dual camera setup consisting of 12 MP sensors with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has hybrid dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

Honor 8 Pro specs:

  • 5.7 inch display
  • 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution
  • 1.8 GHz octa core Kirin 960 processor
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 64 GB internal memory
  • 12 MP primary camera
  • 8 MP front facing camera
  • Android v7.0 Nougat
  • Dual SIM, 4G LTE
  • 4000 mAh battery

Honor 8 Pro Price and Availability:

The handset priced at 474.99 GBP (approx. Rs. 38000) and is expected to go on sale globally soon.

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Honor 8 Pro with 5.7 inch Quad HD display and 12 MP dual rear camera setup unveiled"

Ankit Kr

Price is also high

1 hour 57 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

Good specs but then the pricing is a bit off the charts!

2 hours 26 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

This is the beast! Everything about this phone is great! Hope it comes to India soon.

2 hours 34 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Woow 😍 looks sexy and powerful too.
Beauty and the beast. 😘😘

3 hours 19 minutes ago
