Honor 8 Pro with 5.7 inch Quad HD display and 12 MP dual rear camera setup unveiled
Keeping up with the success of the Honor 8 series, Honor has now launched the high-end variant of the handset – the Honor 8 Pro.
Honor has announced the launch of the Honor 8 Pro, which is the high-end variant of the Honor 8 with a USB Type-C support and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.7 inch LTPS display with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Kirin 960 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The Honor 8 Pro has a dual camera setup consisting of 12 MP sensors with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has hybrid dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.
Honor 8 Pro specs:
- 5.7 inch display
- 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution
- 1.8 GHz octa core Kirin 960 processor
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB internal memory
- 12 MP primary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat
- Dual SIM, 4G LTE
- 4000 mAh battery
Honor 8 Pro Price and Availability:
The handset priced at 474.99 GBP (approx. Rs. 38000) and is expected to go on sale globally soon.
Price is also high
Good specs but then the pricing is a bit off the charts!
This is the beast! Everything about this phone is great! Hope it comes to India soon.
Woow 😍 looks sexy and powerful too.
Beauty and the beast. 😘😘