Keeping up with the success of the Honor 8 series, Honor has now launched the high-end variant of the handset – the Honor 8 Pro.

Honor has announced the launch of the Honor 8 Pro, which is the high-end variant of the Honor 8 with a USB Type-C support and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.7 inch LTPS display with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Kirin 960 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Honor 8 Pro has a dual camera setup consisting of 12 MP sensors with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has hybrid dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

Honor 8 Pro specs:

5.7 inch display

2560 x 1440 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Kirin 960 processor

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G LTE

4000 mAh battery

Honor 8 Pro Price and Availability:

The handset priced at 474.99 GBP (approx. Rs. 38000) and is expected to go on sale globally soon.