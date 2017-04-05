With the trend for dual camera setup picking up, Alcatel has now launched the Alcatel Flash with two dual camera setups.

Alcatel has announced the launch of the Alcatel Flash, which boasts of two dual camera setup (four camera sensors) and fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the deca core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Alcatel Flash has a dual rear camera setup consisting of two 13 MP sensors with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing dual camera setup consisting of an 8 MP sensor and a 5 MP sensor with dual-tone LED flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3100 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Alcatel Flash specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.5 GHz deca core MediaTek Helio X20 processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

13 MP secondary camera

8 MP front facing camera

5 MP secondary front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

3100 mAh battery

Alcatel Flash Price and Availability:

The handset is available in Black colour. Pricing and availability details would be revealed at the time of the launch.