Further extending the Mi Pad tablet series, Xiaomi has now launched the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 in China with a very competitive pricing.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, which is the successor to the Mi Pad 2. The device has the same 7.9 inch IPS display with 4:3 aspect ratio and resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. The tablet is powered by a hexa core MediaTek processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 6400 mAh battery. The tablet has only Wi-Fi connectivity with USB Type-C support.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 specs:

7.9 inch display

2048 x 1536 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz hexa core MediaTek MT8176 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

6400 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at 1499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 14000) and is currently available in Gold colour in China.