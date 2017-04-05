Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 tablet with 7.9 inch display and 13 MP camera announced

By Jonathan Pereira
Further extending the Mi Pad tablet series, Xiaomi has now launched the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 in China with a very competitive pricing.Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 tablet with 7.9 inch display and 13 MP camera announced

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, which is the successor to the Mi Pad 2. The device has the same 7.9 inch IPS display with 4:3 aspect ratio and resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. The tablet is powered by a hexa core MediaTek processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 6400 mAh battery. The tablet has only Wi-Fi connectivity with USB Type-C support.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 specs:

  • 7.9 inch display
  • 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution
  • 1.8 GHz hexa core MediaTek MT8176 processor
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB internal memory
  • 13 MP primary camera
  • 8 MP front facing camera
  • Android v6.0 Marshmallow
  • 6400 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at 1499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 14000) and is currently available in Gold colour in China.

6 Comments on "Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 tablet with 7.9 inch display and 13 MP camera announced"

Liu Min Han

Mi Pad 3 has good specs and is priced well too.

2 hours 4 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

SoC and only wifi connectivity are disappointed specs but overall value for money. 💰

3 hours 40 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

packs some great features this time with Increased Internal storage and RAM!!

4 hours 8 minutes ago
EUB TANI

Wow…. full Package Pad. SMART PAD..

4 hours 8 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

Tab looks decent, but why Mediatek chipset? Snapdragon would have been awesome!

4 hours 21 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Great tab under 15k

4 hours 40 minutes ago
