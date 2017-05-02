Keeping up with the growing demand for affordable smartphones, Huawei has now launched the Huawei Y5 (2017) in China.

Huawei has announced the launch of the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with Easy Key feature. The device has a 5.2 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Huawei Y5 (2017) has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera with soft LED flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

Huawei Y5 (2017) specs:

5.2 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

3000 mAh battery

Huawei Y5 (2017) Price and Availability:

The phone is available in gold, pink, grey, blue and white colour options. The pricing and availability would be revealed at the time of the release.